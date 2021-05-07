Danielle Harriott, a nursing student at Berkshire Community College and a certified nursing assistant on the surgical floor at Berkshire Medical Center, has been selected as BCC’s honoree for the Commonwealth’s 29 Who Shine program.

Harriott will be honored at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, by Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education during a YouTube livestream event.

Launched by the Commonwealth in 2011, 29 Who Shine recognizes 29 outstanding public college and university graduates. Each honoree shows exceptional promise as a future leader and has a strong record of academic achievement and civic engagement.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.