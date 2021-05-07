Danielle Harriott, a nursing student at Berkshire Community College and a certified nursing assistant on the surgical floor at Berkshire Medical Center, has been selected as BCC’s honoree for the Commonwealth’s 29 Who Shine program.
Harriott will be honored at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, by Governor Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education during a YouTube livestream event.
Launched by the Commonwealth in 2011, 29 Who Shine recognizes 29 outstanding public college and university graduates. Each honoree shows exceptional promise as a future leader and has a strong record of academic achievement and civic engagement.