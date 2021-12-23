The Berkshire Conservation District has received grant funding from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Commission for Conservation of Soil, Water and Related Resources and Berkshire Agricultural Ventures to address the decline of native pollinators and their host plants across all landscapes.
This funding will enable the District to launch a new program to support healthy habitats, including pollinator plantings and to increase the number of Berkshire communities adopting Pollinator-Friendly Community resolutions, while educating the greater community about the importance of healthy soils and native plants, especially those that benefit pollinator species.
The District will also be establishing a pollinator garden in an environmental and social justice community.
This program builds on the success of the Hinsdale pollinator garden project, a pilot program that promoted small-scale pollinator gardens in the town of Hinsdale, which approved a resolution to become a "Pollinator-Friendly Community" at its May 2019 town meeting.
The District welcomes volunteers interested in getting involved in these projects. For more information, contact the District at berkshireconservationdistrict@gmail.com.