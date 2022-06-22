The Crane Family Fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation awarded $2,200 to Berkshire Environmental Action Team in support of connecting kids with nature through programs in parks in Pittsfield's West Side.
The grant will allow BEAT to purchase materials and plan programs that will give kids the opportunity to collect insects and teach them how to collect in a safe and mindful way that is beneficial to themselves and the insects.
The grant will also allow teaching opportunities on pollination, biodiversity and the importance of insects to the global ecosystem.