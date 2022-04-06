The Philoptochos Society of St. George Greek Orthodox Church will hold its annual Greek pastry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, just in time for Easter. The sale is a preorder with curbside pickup at 73 Bradford St.

Featured are sweet breads, take and bake half pans of uncooked spanakopita, baklava, kourambiethes, and a few more favorites.

The order form can be accessed using the link on the church website, christisrisen.com. Those without internet access can call Hope at 413-329-1949.

