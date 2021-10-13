"Citizen Science: Greenagers, Land Stewardship and Youth Engagement" will be presented by Elia Del Molino, conservation director at Greenagers Inc., at a virtual meeting of Pittsfield Green Drinks at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Greenagers is a non-profit environmental organization with a mission of engaging youth in the community through conservation, education and agriculture. 

Registration is required at tinyurl.com/GreenDrinksOctober.

Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team. Information: 413-464-9402 or sarit@thebeatnews.org.

