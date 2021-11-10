Drew Jones, manager of Hopkins Memorial Forest in Williamstown, will discuss his research at HMF and with Saw-whet Owls at the Pittsfield Green Drinks virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Pittsfield Green Drinks is an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month. These events are free and open to everyone with any environmental interest and sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/uen888xe.
Information: Sarit at sarit@thebeatnews.org or 413-464-9402.