Richard Greene will present "Wandering and Wondering in the Winter Woods" at the Pittsfield Green Drinks meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, via Zoom.
Greene will talk about his experience with wildlife tracking and the many places this passion has taken him, including throughout New England, Canada and South Africa. As part of the discussion, Greene will present a slide show and narrative from his collection of wintertime track and sign photos.
The Berkshire Environmental Action Team sponsors Pittsfield Green Drinks, an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month. Meetings are virtual until further notice.
Meetings are free and open to anyone with an environmental interest. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/466fmcub.