Laura Marx, a climate solutions scientist from The Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts, will speak at the November Pittsfield Green Drinks event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, via Zoom.
Marx will be talking about The Staying Connected Initiative and the cross-border effort to protect and connect wildlife habitat across the Canadian Acadian Mountains and the Northern Appalachian Mountains of New England.
The Berkshire Environmental Action Team sponsors Pittsfield Green Drinks, an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month open to anyone interested in the environment.
Registration at tinyurl.com/Nov2022-Green-Drinks is required to join the Zoom meeting.
Questions: Chelsey Simmons at chelsey@thebeatnews.org or 413-464-9402.