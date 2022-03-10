Zach Adams, a full-time teacher naturalist for Mass Audubon in the Berkshires, will present "Experiencing Mass Audubon’s Wildlife Sanctuaries: From the Trail and Behind the Scenes" at the Pittsfield Green Drinks event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, via Zoom.

Green Drinks is an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month. These nights are free and open to anyone with an environmental interest. 

To register for the Zoom link, visit tinyurl.com/March2022GreenDrinks-BEAT.

Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by Berkshire Environmental Action Team. For more information, contact Chelsey Simmons at chelsey@thebeatnews.org or 413-464-9402.

