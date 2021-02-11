Freelance naturalist Charley Eiseman will present "Backyard Bug Biodiversity" at the Pittsfield Green Drinks meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom.

Eiseman will talk about both his professional and personal experiences documenting, fostering and growing insect and habitat biodiversity and strength. To register, visit tinyurl.com/lp9vxzpt.

Based in western Massachusetts, Eiseman has been conducting plant and wildlife surveys and natural resource inventories throughout New England for over 20 years. 

Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team. Meetings are free and open to everyone with any environmental interest.

