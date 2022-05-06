Joan Edwards, a botanist and professor of biology at Williams College, will speak at the May Pittsfield Green Drinks event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, via Zoom.
Edwards will talk about the rapidly decreasing biodiversity that is taking place globally, known as the sixth extinction, and will specifically focus on flowers and their insect visitors.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/May2022-Green-Drinks.
Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team. For information, contact Chelsey Simmons at chelsey@thebeatnews.org or 413-464-9402.