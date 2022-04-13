Water quality in Berkshire County is the topic of Pittsfield Green Drinks' April meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, via Zoom.
Elena Traister, professor of environmental studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, will talk about the Clean Water Act, give a summary of the primary pollutants affecting the Housatonic and Hoosic watersheds, and touch on policy aimed at continuing to improve water quality.
Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team. The program is open to anyone with an environmental interest. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/April2022-Green-Drinks-Event.