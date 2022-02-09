Elizabeth Saunders, Massachusetts director of Clean Water Action, will present "The Pathway to Zero Waste: How Massachusetts Can Kick Its Dirty Incinerator Habit" at Pittsfield Green Drinks' February event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, via Zoom.
Saunders will talk about how incinerators and landfills have huge negative consequences for public health, the environment and justice.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/5ye8tp7h.
Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team. For more information, visit the event calendar at thebeatnews.org/BeatTeam/.