Pittsfield Green Drinks returns to in-person events at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Thistle & Mirth, 44 West St. Conservation biologists Linda Merry and Mara Silvers will present “Cliff Swallows in Northeastern North America: A Conservation Adventure” at 6 p.m.
Merry and Silvers will discuss their research on cliff swallow nesting, the causes of the species’ decline, the current conservation status, and measures to conserve the populations.
Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team. The meetings are open to those with an interest in the environment.