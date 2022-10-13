Self-proclaimed waste-reduction nerd Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, via Zoom.

Stucklen will talk about reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She’ll also give some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.

Sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team, Pittsfield Green Drinks is an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month. 

Register for the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/Oct2022-Green-Drinks.

Jeannie Maschino

