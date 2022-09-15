Ben Nickley, director of Berkshire Bird Observatory, will speak at the Pittsfield Green Drinks hybrid meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The in-person program will start at 5 p.m. at Berkshire Environmental and Action Team's Environmental Leadership & Education Center, 20 Chapel St.
Nickley's program, “Berkshire Bird Observatory: Tales from the field during BBO's pilot season,” will begin at 6 p.m., at which time the Zoom event will start.
BEAT will provide a free meal from BB's Hotspot to the first 35 people who register for the in-person event and stay for the entire presentation.
Reserve a meal and register for the in-person event at tinyurl.com/Sept22-Green-Drinks. Virtual participants can register at tinyurl.com/Zoom-Sept22-Green-Drinks.