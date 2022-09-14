The city’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced the return of the Halloween parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on Tyler Street.
Schools, community and civic groups are invited to participate. Every participating unit will need to review and complete the Halloween parade application packet. A link to the application and more information is available under “Hot Topics” on the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org. The deadline for submission is Friday, Oct. 14.
There will be one float seminar held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in room 203 of City Hall, 70 Allen St. All entities that plan to have a float in the parade must have a representative in attendance.
Additionally, there will be a mandatory meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, for new parade participants in which one representative from each organization must attend as well. This meeting will also be held in room 203.
Information: Becky Manship at 413-499-9371 or email parks@cityofpittsfield.org.