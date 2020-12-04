Hancock Shaker Village welcomes visitors to Hancock Holidays, its final event of the year, on Saturday, Dec. 12. The historic village will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special pop-up holiday market and shopping in Shaker Mercantile will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In a modified version of the Village's annual tradition, the day of fun for all ages includes strolling the paths and exploring some of the historic buildings, visiting the farm animals in the Round Stone Barn, going on a scavenger hunt, hearing a Shaker talk about Christmas at 1 p.m., and taking photos of Santa on the tractor (physically distanced, of course), available from 11:30 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Visitors can also see the exhibition "Notes About Home: 60 Years at Hancock Shaker Village," grab a bite to eat at the food truck (weather dependent), and warm up by the fire pit. Outdoor hiking options are available.
All activities are included with admission; advance tickets are not required.