Pittsfield: City hosting free wellness clinics

The Health Department will be hosting free monthly wellness clinics at designated locations throughout the city. No appointments are required and the clinic will be staffed by the city’s public health nurse.
The clinics will include wellness screenings, medication review, mobility checks, diabetes and hypertension management, parent-child health and growth/development, COVID-19 guidance and tests, and nutrition counseling.
The city’s social worker, who is also fluent in Spanish, will be on hand to provide information and assistance in the following areas of need: Housing/rent; food; utilities; mental health counseling/support; substance use treatment/support; perinatal health resources; child care needs; employment and unemployment assistance; health insurance; and domestic and intimate partner violence support.
A walk-in clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Health Department located on the mezzanine level at 100 North St.
The monthly schedule at other locations follows:
• 9 to 11 a.m., first Tuesday of the month, Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North St.
• 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., first Thursday of the month, Epworth Arms Apartments, 350 West St.
• 9 to 11 a.m., second to last Wednesday of the month, Christian Center, 193 Robbins Ave.
• 9 to 11 a.m., second to last Thursday of the month, Capitol Square Apartments, 379 North St.
• 8 to 10 a.m., last Wednesday of the month, South Congregational Church, 110 South St.
Call the Health Department at 413-499-9411 for more information.