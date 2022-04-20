Berkshire Medical Center is accepting applications for two scholarships both aimed at students who will pursue careers in the healthcare field.
The Kermit Gordon Scholarship will be awarded to Berkshire County college students enrolled in medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, or health science programs. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of financial need, superior academic performance, commitment to a chosen field, and potential for success.
BMC is also accepting applications for nursing scholarships, awarded annually to county residents from funds through the former Henry W. Bishop and St. Luke’s nursing schools. These scholarships will help pay initial tuition and expenses for those pursuing an associate’s degree, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, or a Master of Science in Nursing.
The number and amount of scholarships to be awarded will be set by the scholarship committee. Application forms can be obtained from the Berkshire Health Systems Education Department, 165 Tor Court, or from county high school guidance counselors.
All applications are due by May 23. For more information, call the BHS Education Department at 413-447-2132.