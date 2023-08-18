Pittsfield: PHS Class of 1968 searches for time capsule

The Pittsfield High School Class of 1968 is holding its 55th class reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Bousquet Mountain's Lift Bistro Bar.
There has been some debate on the Class of 1968 Facebook page, tinyurl.com/bdhr8y8v, about finding the time capsule buried next to the Class of '68 tree, a time-honored tradition. Yet, many of the trees at the school have been removed.
Can anyone help solve this mystery? Will it result in an archeological dig? Should the surviving members attending the reunion don hard hats, overalls, boots, and carry their metal detectors, shovels and lanterns?
For more information about the reunion or to offer input on the missing time capsule, visit the class's Facebook page.