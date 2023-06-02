PHS names class speakers, top students

PITTSFIELD — The senior class at Pittsfield High School has elected Lennox Silvestro-Dias Jr., Asa Chard and Daysha Bell to speak at the graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on school grounds, 300 East St.
These three students represent the voice of this year’s senior class who have worked diligently through a challenging four years of high school.
Pittsfield High School recognizes students who have achieved the top 10 cumulative grade point averages in the senior class. This year there is a tie that creates a top 13.
The PHS 2023 top students, in alphabetical order, are Taibat Ahmed, Allison Blau, Asa Chard, Li Chen, Kiera Devine, Jamie Duquette, Randi Duquette, Kellie Harrington, Katerina Livermore, Colin McKinney, James Swanton, Tyler Vosburgh and Jack Wildgoose.