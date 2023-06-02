<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHS names class speakers, top students

PITTSFIELD — The senior class at Pittsfield High School has elected Lennox Silvestro-Dias Jr., Asa Chard and Daysha Bell to speak at the graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on school grounds, 300 East St.

These three students represent the voice of this year’s senior class who have worked diligently through a challenging four years of high school.

Pittsfield High School recognizes students who have achieved the top 10 cumulative grade point averages in the senior class. This year there is a tie that creates a top 13.

The PHS 2023 top students, in alphabetical order, are Taibat Ahmed, Allison Blau, Asa Chard, Li Chen, Kiera Devine, Jamie Duquette, Randi Duquette, Kellie Harrington, Katerina Livermore, Colin McKinney, James Swanton, Tyler Vosburgh and Jack Wildgoose.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all