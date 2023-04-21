Pittsfield: Proteus performing 'Shop of Horrors'

Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre will perform "Little Shop of Horrors," a dark comedy about events surrounding a "strange and interesting plant," over two weekends, April 28-30 and May 5-7, in the school theater, 300 East St.; enter via Appleton Avenue.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Directed by Kyla Blocker, the play is based on the movie with the same name.
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for K-12 students. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/5xrns4cp or upon arrival. Only cash or checks can be accepted at the door.
Those needing a handicap-accessible entrance can plan to enter through the back doors and contact kblocker@pittsfield.net.