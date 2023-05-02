Pittsfield: Final performances of 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre will conclude its student production of "Little Shop of Horrors," a dark comedy about the events surrounding a "strange and interesting plant," with three performances this weekend.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Tickets at $12 for adults and $8 for students can be purchased at tinyurl.com/5xrns4cp or with cash or checks at the door.
"Little Shop of Horrors" is about Seymour, who encounters a down-on-his-luck plant and makes it his mission to help the plant thrive. The problem is the plant eats blood. And as the plant brings more success, Seymour must find ways to keep the hungry plant happy.
Enter through the Appleton Avenue doors of PHS, 300 East St.
If you are in need of a handicap accessible entrance, enter through the back doors and email kblocker@pittsfield.net.