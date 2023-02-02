<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Proteus performing dramatic comedy

Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre will present "She Kills Monsters," a dramatic comedy by Qui Nguyen, over two weekends in the school's theater, 300 East St.; enter via Appleton Avenue.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 3, 4, 10, and 11, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 5 and 12.

The play is directed by Kyla Blocker. Due to mature themes, the performance is recommended for audiences ages 12+.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students through grade 12. Tickets may be purchased at phsmonsters.bpt.me or upon arrival. Only cash and checks can be accepted at the door.

Email kblocker@pittsfield.net for more information.

