Pittsfield: Proteus Theatre to stage comedy

Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre will present its second theatrical production of the year, "Our Place," over two weekends in PHS' Blackbox Theatre, 300 East St.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 13, 14, 20, and 21, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 15 and 22.
Directed by Tessa Hanson, "Our Place" is a one-act dramatic comedy featuring five vignettes of the ups and downs of romance, family and personal connections. Performances are under one hour.
Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at phsourplace.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. Only cash or checks will be accepted at the door.