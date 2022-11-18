Pittsfield: PHS, St. Joe Class of 1978 plan joint reunion

The Pittsfield High School and St. Joseph High School classes of 1978 have scheduled 45th reunion events on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23.
Tommy Quayle and friends will hold a jam session at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Shire Breu-Hous in Dalton.
A buffet dinner, DJ and dancing will take place from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Berkshire Hills Country Club.
The reunion committee includes Phil Sarocco, chairman; Quayle, Melanie Gillmeister, Steve Harvey, Mike Jerome, Maureen Laurin, Rob Levine, Mary Ellen Manning, Laurie Noble, and Jon Secunda.
Alumni are asked to save the dates and spread the word. Updates will be posted on a Facebook group titled “High School.”
For more information, contact Sarocco at pwsarocco@gmail.com or 973-886-0918. Those attending should respond to Quayle at pittsfieldhs1978@gmail.com.