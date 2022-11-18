<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: PHS, St. Joe Class of 1978 plan joint reunion

The Pittsfield High School and St. Joseph High School classes of 1978 have scheduled 45th reunion events on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23.

Tommy Quayle and friends will hold a jam session at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Shire Breu-Hous in Dalton. 

A buffet dinner, DJ and dancing will take place from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Berkshire Hills Country Club. 

The reunion committee includes Phil Sarocco, chairman; Quayle, Melanie Gillmeister, Steve Harvey, Mike Jerome, Maureen Laurin, Rob Levine, Mary Ellen Manning, Laurie Noble, and Jon Secunda.

Alumni are asked to save the dates and spread the word. Updates will be posted on a Facebook group titled “High School.”

For more information, contact Sarocco at pwsarocco@gmail.com or 973-886-0918. Those attending should respond to Quayle at pittsfieldhs1978@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

