The Pittsfield High School and St. Joseph High School Classes of 1978 will hold their 45th reunion from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Berkshire Hills Country Club.
The evening includes a dinner buffet by KJ Nosh catering, a cash bar, music by DJ Lance Beauchamp, dancing, and a 50/50 raffle.
Tickets cost $60. Mail checks made payable to “PHS Class of 1978” to Mike Jerome, 12 Pine St., Dalton, MA 01226. Reservations should include a cell phone number and email address for receipt of payment required for entrance.
On Friday, Sept. 22, Tommy Quayle and friends return to Shire Breu-Hous in Dalton for a jam session at 6 p.m. Suggested donation is $10. Alumni and friends are welcome.
On Saturday morning, alumni and their families are invited to hike at Pittsfield State Forest. Meet Steve Harvey at 10 a.m. at Lulu Cascades parking lot for a 3-mile roundtrip hike to Berry Pond; bring a lunch.
The 45th reunion committee includes Phil Sarocco, chair, Melanie Gillmeister, Maureen Laurin, Rob Levine, Mary Ellen Manning, Laurie Noble, Jon Secunda, Harvey, Jerome, and Quayle.
For more information, contact Sarocco at pwsarocco@gmail.com or 973-886-0918.