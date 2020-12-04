The Berkshire Community College Early College program is offering a free three-credit course called COM-104: Introduction to Interpersonal Communication to any high school student that meets the pre-requisite (high school GPA of 2.7 or college level reading and writing placement by Accuplacer).
This free course transfers to hundreds of colleges and is open to all grades, however, freshmen and sophomores must place by Accuplacer test.
The course will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 8 through May 17, and will be instructed online. Students will need to be available on Zoom during the meeting time each week. Students will need access to a computer and internet for assignments and their textbook will be provided.
This course runs during the BCC academic calendar. Classes will be held during school district winter and spring breaks.
For information about this course and other early college courses, visit berkshirecc.edu/earlycollege to apply.