Berkshire Citizens for Peace and Justice is sponsoring a Hiroshima Day Vigil from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the sidewalk around Park Square. There will be five minutes of silence at 8:15 a.m., the time the A-bomb fissioned above Hiroshima 77 years ago.
This event marks the 41st consecutive Hiroshima Day Vigil at Park Square. Signs will be provided at the vigil or people may bring their own. Pittsfield does not allow signs on sticks.
Participants may stay for all or part of the hour. Due to the pandemic, people should stand a safe distance from each other.