The Berkshire County Historical Society will present "1930s Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: The Genesis of Our State Parks System," an illustrated lecture by local historian and author Bernard A. Drew, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Drew will present a history of Franklin D. Roosevelt's Forest Army, a national program to provide employment, security and training to young men during the height of the Great Depression.
Drew will concentrate on CCC facilities in Great Barrington’s Beartown State Forest and at York Lake in Sandisfield State Forest.
The free lecture is presented in conjunction with BCHS’s exhibition, "The WPA in the Berkshires," on view at Arrowhead through Oct. 31.