The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer a variety of on-site and virtual programs during the month of January.
During the winter, Arrowhead is available by private guided tours only. Tours must be scheduled at least one week in advance; phone 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org.
Arrowhead docent and actress Francine Ciccarelli will reprise her tour of Arrowhead as presented by Melville’s wife, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Melville, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. Email melville@berkshirehistory.org to request the Zoom link for this free program.
Throughout the winter, the BCHS Virtual Book Club will read classics by Hawthorne, Melville, Wharton, as well as contemporary literature related to Berkshire County history. Beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m., the group will discuss "In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex" by Nathaniel Philbrick. Email melville@berkshirehistory.org for the Zoom link and to learn about the current reading and upcoming meeting dates.
Arrowhead’s grounds and nature trails are open and free of charge for hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing during daylight hours.
Face masks are required indoors for visitors regardless of vaccination status; complimentary masks are available at the museum shop.