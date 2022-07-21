The Berkshire County Historical Society announces a free lecture, "Lace in American Material Culture: Wealth, Refinement, Sex" by lace specialist Beverly Wolov, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Herman Melville's Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Wolov photographs and identifies lace for museums, and has worked extensively with the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and Mount Vernon, among others.
During her talk, Wolov will discuss how lace became so deeply imbedded in American material culture.