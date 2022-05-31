Rene Wendell, president of the Hoffmann Bird Club, will lead a spring migration bird walk from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, in the fields and forests around Herman Melville's Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.

This gentle, slow hike is appropriate for beginners and experienced birders alike.

Participants will be looking for newly arriving spring migrants such as warbler and flycatcher species. Bring binoculars if available, water and appropriate footwear. Heavy rain will cancel this event.

This free event is presented by the Berkshire County Historical Society in partnership with the Hoffmann Bird Club.

