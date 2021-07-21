The Berkshire County Historical Society announces its summer party at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, on the shores of Morewood Lake at the Country Club of Pittsfield.

The clubhouse on the property was once the home of Sarah Morewood who called the estate "Broadhall" and threw parties for her friends, including the Melvilles.

This year's outdoor party includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, special cocktails and a short performance about the "Dutchess of Broadhall."

Visit berkshirehistory.org for tickets.

