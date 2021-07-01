As a reminder from the city’s Department of Public Services and Utilities, there will be no delay to trash and recycling pickup on Monday, July 5.

Additionally, residential drop-off at Community EcoPower will be temporarily closed July 2 to 12 to allow the facility to complete its annual plant outage with Crane Paper. Services will resume afterward from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit the Department of Public Services page on the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.

