Pittsfield: Tree lighting ceremony slated Dec. 2

The city’s Community Development Recreation Program announces the return of the in-person Park Square Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
The ceremony is included in Downtown Pittsfield Inc.’s Festive Frolic event lineup. Before the tree lighting, patrons can head to another Festive Frolic event, the free hot chocolate bar and photo booth, hosted by Otto’s Kitchen and Comfort at 95 East St., from 5 to 7 p.m.
At 5:45 p.m., the Taconic High School Chorus will perform a variety of carols, followed by a performance by the Berkshire Hills Chorus during the lighting of the tree. A visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus will close out the ceremony.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Christian Center’s food pantry.
For a complete schedule of Festive Frolic events, visit downtownpittsfield.com. For more information, contact Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, at 413-499-9371.