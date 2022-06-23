Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative will present "A Producer's Perspective: Career Pathways and Responsibilities," an online workshop with award-winning Hollywood producer Nan Bernstein, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Bernstein, who has spearheaded numerous films and TV series, including "Friday Night Lights," "The Leftovers" and "I’m Dying Up Here,” will share lessons learned from her personal path to the producer’s chair. A longtime Berkshire resident, Bernstein dispels the myth of producing as a glamorous job.
Registration is limited; tickets cost $25. For more information and to register, visit berkshirefilm.org.