"The Secret Concentration Camp Diary of Norwegian Odd Nansen," a community Holocaust commemoration, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, on Zoom. This virtual event, presented by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, is free and open to the public.
Speaker Timothy Boyce will recount Odd Nansen's life-saving work providing a haven for Jewish refugees and all who were fleeing Nazi persecution.
Rabbi David Weiner of Knesset Israel will offer a benediction and state Sen. Adam Hinds will present opening remarks. Rabbi Barbara Cohen of Congregation Ahavath Sholom will facilitate a memorial candle lighting and prayers. Participants will have the opportunity to submit the names of loved ones who perished during the Holocaust.
Visit jewishberkshires.org to register.