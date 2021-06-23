Volunteers are invited to help clean up the West Branch of the Housatonic River from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26. Volunteers will meet at Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah St. Cleanup teams will disperse to nearby locations, gathering miscellaneous trash from the river banks and bottom.
Canoes will be used to transport the trash. Old clothes, a hat, sunscreen, old sneakers or waterproof boots/waders, water, and sunglasses are recommended. A limited number of hip boots are available to borrow.
An additional West Branch cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17.
The cleanups are organized by Berkshire Environmental Action Team and Housatonic Valley Association and cosponsored by the city of Pittsfield and American Rivers. Support is also provided by Blue Q. Pouring rain or thunder cancels.
For more information or to register to volunteer, contact HVA at 413-298-7024, adixon@hvatoday.org or BEAT at noah@thebeatnews.org.