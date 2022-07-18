Berkshire Environmental Action Team and Housatonic Valley Association invite volunteers to help clean up the West Branch of the Housatonic River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Participants will meet at Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah St.
Cleanup will finish around noon and volunteers will be provided with a free hot lunch from a local restaurant. Volunteers should RSVP by Thursday, July 21, to reserve their free lunch.
Cleanup teams will gather miscellaneous trash from the river banks and bottom. Old clothes, a hat, sunscreen, old sneakers or waterproof boots/waders, a water bottle, and sunglasses are recommended.
Pouring rain or thunder will cancel the event. To register, email team@thebeatnews.org or call 413-464-9402.