A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield in conjunction with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The collection will be held at the city’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Ave.; enter through the rear entrance at 81 Hawthorne St.
A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted, as well as rechargeable button and other non-alkaline batteries, and also mercury-bearing thermostats and thermometers.
Online preregistration is required by midnight Oct. 20 and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/HazDaySignup, along with a complete list of accepted and unaccepted items.
As space is limited and with COVID safety precautions in effect, participants will select a 30-minute appointment window for dropoff. Additional instructions will be provided to registered participants.
Residents without computer access may call 413-499-9330 (Pittsfield) or 413-684-6111, ext. 11, (Dalton) for registration assistance. No drop-ins will be accepted.