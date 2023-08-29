Pittsfield: Housing Resource Fair scheduled Sept. 7

The city's Homeless Advisory Committee is sponsoring its second Housing Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 7, at Persip Park, 175 North St.
The fair will offer a variety of resources and assistance to those in the community who are seeking help with accessing stable and secure housing. In the event of rain, the fair will be held at the same location and time on Sept. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from local housing organizations and agencies, learn about affordable housing options and receive information on resources for rental assistance.
Participating agencies include ServiceNet, Berkshire County Regional Housing, Second Street Second Chances, Elder Services, The Christian Center, Berkshire Housing, and the Pittsfield Housing Authority.
For more information, contact Justine Dodds at 413-499-9368 or jdodds@cityofpittsfield.org.