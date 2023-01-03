PITTSFIELD — The city of Pittsfield is looking for guidance on how to spend its human services funding.
The city's Human Services Advisory Council is asking for residents to weigh in with their thoughts about where such funding is most needed, according to a statement released Tuesday.
The 11-member committee provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should allocate its human services funding, the statement said. Public input is among the considerations that the council uses to make those recommendations.
Public comments may be submitted through Jan. 31 in various forms: email njoyner@cityofpittsfield.org; call 413-499-9358; fax to 413-499-9340; or by mail to Nate Joyner, Department of Community Development, 70 Allen St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
For more information, visit the Community Development page on the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.