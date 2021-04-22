The Department of Public Utilities will begin the annual flushing of the city water system on Monday, April 26. The city's water mains will be flushed through hydrants over the course of four weeks to remove accumulations of pipeline corrosion products. Mains will be flushed between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
The following areas will be flushed the week of April 26:
• From the town line on Dalton Avenue working west through Coltsville including lower Crane Avenue, Meadowview neighborhood, following Cheshire Road north.
• Hubbard Avenue and Downing Parkway.
• From the town line on East Street working west through the McIntosh and Parkside neighborhoods.
• Elm Street neighborhoods west to the intersection of East Street.
• From the town line on Williams Street working west including Mountain Drive, Ann Drive, East New Lenox Road, and Holmes Road neighborhoods.
If customers experience discolored water, they should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use. If discolored water or low pressure conditions persist, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.