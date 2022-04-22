The Department of Public Utilities will begin the annual flushing of the city water system on Monday, April 25, in order to remove accumulation of pipeline corrosion products.
Water mains will be flushed through hydrants between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, over the course of four weeks.
The following areas will be flushed the week of April 25:
• Starting at the town line on Dalton Avenue working west through Coltsville including lower Crane Avenue, Meadowview neighborhood, following Cheshire Road north.
• Hubbard Avenue and Downing Parkway.
• Starting at the town line on East Street working west through the McIntosh and Parkside neighborhoods.
• Elm Street neighborhoods west to the intersection of East Street.
• Starting at the town line on Williams Street working west including Mountain Drive, Ann Drive, East New Lenox Road, and Holmes Road neighborhoods.
Although flushing may cause localized discolored water and reduced service pressure conditions in and around the immediate area of flushing, appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that proper levels of treatment and disinfections are maintained in the system at all times.
Customers experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use. If discolored water or low pressure conditions persist, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.