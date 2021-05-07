Flushing of the city's water mains through hydrants continues between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, in the following areas:

• Several locations along Park, King and Onota streets near Von Nida, Walnut and West Housatonic streets; Fort Hill Avenue, South Street, and Velma Avenue.

• All of West Housatonic Street from South Street to Callahan Drive and all neighborhood streets in-between (i.e. Boylston Street, Cadwell Road, Lebanon, Avenue, and Cole Avenue).

• West Street from Park Square continuing to Fort Hill Avenue and all neighborhood streets in-between.

• Several locations along Center Street, Valentine Road, Peck's Road, Thomas Island, upper North Street, outer Wahconah Street, Lakeway Drive, and Linden Street.

• Hancock Road starting at North Street intersection which includes the Highland and Ridge avenues neighborhood.

Customers experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use. If discolored water or low pressure conditions persist, call the Water Department at 413-499-9339.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.