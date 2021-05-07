Flushing of the city's water mains through hydrants continues between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14, in the following areas:
• Several locations along Park, King and Onota streets near Von Nida, Walnut and West Housatonic streets; Fort Hill Avenue, South Street, and Velma Avenue.
• All of West Housatonic Street from South Street to Callahan Drive and all neighborhood streets in-between (i.e. Boylston Street, Cadwell Road, Lebanon, Avenue, and Cole Avenue).
• West Street from Park Square continuing to Fort Hill Avenue and all neighborhood streets in-between.
• Several locations along Center Street, Valentine Road, Peck's Road, Thomas Island, upper North Street, outer Wahconah Street, Lakeway Drive, and Linden Street.
• Hancock Road starting at North Street intersection which includes the Highland and Ridge avenues neighborhood.
Customers experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use. If discolored water or low pressure conditions persist, call the Water Department at 413-499-9339.