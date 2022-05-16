The final week of flushing the city's water system is underway. Water mains will be flushed through hydrants between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 16-20, in the following areas:
• Cascade and Churchill streets.
• West Street from Fort Hill west including Meadow Ridge Drive, Lillybrook Road and Westbrook Terrace.
Customers experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use.
If discolored water or low-pressure conditions persist, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.