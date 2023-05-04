<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Hydrant flushing sites announced

Flushing of the city's water system through hydrants will continue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 8 to 12. 

There also will be early morning flushing activity from 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 9. The impacted area includes the South Street/East Housatonic intersection to Charles and Wahconah streets.

Flushing may be expected to affect the following areas:

• Several locations along Park, King and Onota streets near Von Nida Street, Walnut Street, West Housatonic Street, Fort Hill Avenue, South Street, and Velma Avenue.

• All of West Housatonic Street from South Street to Callahan Drive and all neighborhood streets in-between (i.e. Boylston Street, Cadwell Road, Lebanon and Cole avenues).

• West Street from Park Square continuing to Fort Hill Avenue and all neighborhood streets in-between.

• Several locations along Center Street, Valentine Road, Peck's Road, Thomas Island, Upper North and outer Wahconah streets, Lakeway Drive, and Linden Street.

• Hancock Road starting at the North Street intersection which would include the Highland and Ridge avenue neighborhoods.

Residents experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use.

If discolored water or low-pressure conditions persist, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.

