Flushing of the city's water mains through hydrants will continue between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 3-7, in the following areas:
• From Unkamet Park Drive heading west up to North Street working north to the Broadway and Lake streets neighborhood.
• From Plastics Avenue moving west on Dalton Avenue, including the Allendale and Allengate neighborhoods, moving west onto Tyler Street into the Morningside neighborhood, including Springside Avenue, pushing west to North Street.
• Lincoln and Fenn streets, Silver Lake, Wendell Avenue and the surrounding vicinity, pushing west to North Street.
• South Mountain and Tamarack roads, Dan Fox Drive, and south to the Pittsfield-Lenox line.
Customers experiencing discolored water should let the water run for a short period to clear it prior to use. If discolored water or low pressure conditions persist, contact the Water Department at 413-499-9339.